Soccer journalist Grant Wahl dies: US soccer journalist Grant Wahl has died after suffering an apparent heart attack at Lusail Stadium, where he was covering the World Cup quarter-final between Argentina and the Netherlands on Friday night.
This is the same Grant Wahl that was initially barred entry to a World Cup game for wearing a rainbow t-shirt.
I hung up my journalist credentials years ago, which means I can point out here that Wahl died less than 24 hours after a scathing piece detailing the breaking news of a migrant worker's death during the tournament that the Qatar regime had covered up.
I'm not a big believer in coincidences.
posted by Goyoucolts at 10:28 AM on December 10, 2022
There are reasonable explanations for this death, given his workaholic tendencies and recent comments about feeling unwell. But was any journalist covering the Cup in Qatar as tough a critic of the host country's abuses as Wahl? I hope his body is already on the way home.
posted by rcade at 11:14 AM on December 10, 2022
His brother is suspicious of the situation. There needs to be an autopsy. Where and when will that be done, and by whom?
Unlimited wealth coupled with suave indifference provide perfect conditions for a cover up.
posted by beaverboard at 11:34 AM on December 10, 2022
Grant Wahl was a great ambassador for the game of soccer in America. A thoughtful and talented writer of the game and also the world around the game. But he also regularly came to US Soccer fan events, night before parties and such and was very much one of us. This hurts.
posted by bender at 05:12 PM on December 10, 2022
Tragic, my incredibly limited knowledge of soccer was helped along by Grant Wahl.
I agree with you, Goyoucolts. Something is rotten in this....
posted by tommybiden at 05:16 PM on December 10, 2022
I woke up to this news after a friend texted me "Grant Wahl" last night and I didn't know what he meant.
I paid for Wahl's newsletter last month to get all of his updates from Qatar. Getting the updates in email felt personal and made this hit so much harder.
Wahl was a great reporter, making thousands of readers come to love soccer as much as he did. I can't believe that he's gone.
posted by rcade at 09:08 AM on December 10, 2022