October 11, 2022

Fans Can't Believe Two Roughing the Passer Calls : A fantastic strip-sack by Chris Jones of Daniel Carr was negated in the Chiefs/Raiders game by a roughing the passer call. Jones had the ball in his hands when he landed on Carr. His other hand attempted to brace the fall, but the call is not reviewable. A roughing call from a sack of Tom Brady also is raising hackles.

posted by rcade to football at 08:57 AM - 3 comments