Fans Can't Believe Two Roughing the Passer Calls : A fantastic strip-sack by Chris Jones of Daniel Carr was negated in the Chiefs/Raiders game by a roughing the passer call. Jones had the ball in his hands when he landed on Carr. His other hand attempted to brace the fall, but the call is not reviewable. A roughing call from a sack of Tom Brady also is raising hackles.
Oof, yeah, both of those calls were terrible.
posted by NoMich at 10:48 AM on October 11, 2022
Could make a mini series out of horrible Brady calls. As for that particular call it was huge in that it directly impacted the outcome of the game but I fail to see how it is any worse than what has been going on for years as far as Brady is concerned.
The Jones play was a spectacular defensive effort and he did everything he could to avoid injury to Carr. Simply a case where the defender's skill exceeds that of the on field officials with everything that went on during the play. That play definitely needs the league to look at implementing review.
posted by cixelsyd at 10:50 AM on October 11, 2022
The NFL should make the call reviewable and get the refs to be smarter in their judgment. That Brady call is terrible. The defender wrapped him up to avoid hitting him!
posted by rcade at 09:08 AM on October 11, 2022