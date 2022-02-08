Enter SportsFilter's Fantasy Premier League: I've renewed our league in the official Fantasy Premier League. Use the link or the code "rqd3cy" to join. It's free to play and easy to participate. Pick the players you can afford within a budget and make adds and drops throughout the season before each gameweek begins. The season begins Friday.
You can join more than one league in the FPL, so if anyone here is also in another good league hook a brother up.
posted by rcade at 06:28 PM on August 01, 2022