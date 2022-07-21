July 20, 2022

LIV Golfer Invites Sky Sports Reporter to Self-Fornicate: An unnamed LIV Golf turncoat didn't like being asked by Sky Sports reporter Jamie Weir whether he was concerned that The Open might be his last major for a while. All that Saudi money isn't buying much happiness, it seems. The golfer told Weir to "go f--- himself"

posted by rcade to golf at 06:58 PM - 6 comments