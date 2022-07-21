LIV Golfer Invites Sky Sports Reporter to Self-Fornicate: An unnamed LIV Golf turncoat didn't like being asked by Sky Sports reporter Jamie Weir whether he was concerned that The Open might be his last major for a while. All that Saudi money isn't buying much happiness, it seems. The golfer told Weir to "go f--- himself"
The no cut aspect is a bit out of character for the Saudis.
posted by beaverboard at 08:12 PM on July 20, 2022
Pretty much everyone at some point in their life strives to have an occupation where their performance has no impact on remuneration .. all they need to do is show up and collect big money. Then they come to the realization money isn't entirely what motivates them.
Enjoy your paychecks, LIV members. Show up and cash your checks. Makes no difference how you perform as you are no longer competing in a sport against the best in the world. You are simply a pawn - a very well compensated pawn.
posted by cixelsyd at 10:37 PM on July 20, 2022
With a shotgun start to your golf outing
posted by NoMich at 07:15 AM on July 21, 2022
posted by tommybiden at 08:29 AM on July 21, 2022
I know pro golfers are hard up for money -- the poor millionaires -- but playing 54 holes with no cut is just lame. Feels more like an exhibition than an actual competitor to the PGA Tour.
I hope to see as little of these golfers as possible.
posted by rcade at 07:20 PM on July 20, 2022