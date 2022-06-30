June 29, 2022

Iroquois Nationals No More: The Iroquois Nationals Men’s Lacrosse Team, known as the Iroquois Nationals, represents the Iroquois Confederacy in international field lacrosse competition.



...as our people have begun to revitalize our languages and culture, we felt it was time to change our name to what we collectively call ourselves: "Haudenosaunee" (ho-dee-no-show-nee) which translates to "People of the Longhouse." This name change is one of a series of actions we are taking as our people continue to regain what has been lost through colonialism.

