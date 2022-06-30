Basebrawl Includes Actual Punches in Mariners-Angels: There was a barn burner of a brawl today in the Mariners-Angels game. Jesse Winker of the Marines was hit by a pitch, didn't like what he was hearing from the Angels bench and dove into the team throwing punches.
In Bavaria that's known as a winkerplunkenschlagerei.
I just want the Mariners to be relevant. Please roster a title contender and get to the Series while I'm still competent enough to salute the achievement.
posted by beaverboard at 12:16 AM on June 27, 2022
Lord! Looks like someone in this thread could use a visit from Jesse Winker
posted by NoMich at 08:11 AM on June 27, 2022
No kidding. I'd throw a few haymakers myself unless one of you held me back.
posted by rcade at 08:42 AM on June 27, 2022
My favorite part of a basebrawl is when the old veterans pick a dance partner on the other team and hold each other so neither one has to fight.
posted by rcade at 10:13 AM on June 27, 2022
A total of 12 people got suspensions because of this fracas. The biggest suspension being levied on the Angels' manager, Phil Nevin, at 10 games
posted by NoMich at 08:25 AM on June 28, 2022
And the hits (heh) just keep coming thanks to this brawl
posted by NoMich at 11:15 AM on June 29, 2022
There will eventually be more individuals affected by the brawl than people who still care about the sport.
posted by beaverboard at 05:13 PM on June 29, 2022
Archie Bradley is described as "Heavily bearded Bradley" by an unnamed AP reporter in the linked story. Is this intended to suggest that the beard was so weighty it threw off his balance?
posted by rcade at 08:56 PM on June 29, 2022
That was quite a kerfuffle.
posted by tommybiden at 10:40 PM on June 26, 2022