May 22, 2022

Oh My! Mick Hubert Retires as Voice of the Gators: Mick Hubert is stepping away from the mic as Florida Gators broadcaster after calling 419 football games, 1,061 men's basketball games and 1,027 baseball games. He's the only school's broadcaster to ever call national championships in all three of those sports.

posted by rcade to general at 03:55 PM - 2 comments