Oh My! Mick Hubert Retires as Voice of the Gators: Mick Hubert is stepping away from the mic as Florida Gators broadcaster after calling 419 football games, 1,061 men's basketball games and 1,027 baseball games. He's the only school's broadcaster to ever call national championships in all three of those sports.
I was a year behind Doug Doughty in college, who was the star sports reporter with the daily student newspaper and went on to become a Virginia sportswriting legend in Richmond and Roanoke. He's now retired, but still maintaining a presence on social media.
posted by beaverboard at 08:39 PM on May 22, 2022
I've never been a Gators fan but this guy's calls are a UF tradition I'll miss.
Does anyone who follows college sports here still have their favorite school's legendary broadcaster doing games?
George Dunham, briefly my classmate at UNT, became the voice of the school calling football from 1990 to 2014. And we needed a great announcer because a lot of those years were not good ones on the field.
posted by rcade at 04:02 PM on May 22, 2022