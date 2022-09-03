March 08, 2022

MLB Will Ban the Defensive Shift: The defensive shift is no more. The players have given the league permission during lockout negotiations to ban it in 2023. "There are few plays more frustrating for a baseball fan watching on TV than when a hard-hit ball up the middle — seemingly a base hit — ends up being a routine ground out because the defense had the third baseman camped behind second base," writes Andrew Joseph of USA Today.

