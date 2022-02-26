How's Your Month Going, Phil Mickelson?: Phil Mickelson's been talking about defecting to a new Saudi-backed "Super League of Golf" lately -- and not since Fuzzy Zoeller has a golfer gone so far out of bounds with his mouth. Mickelson told golf writer Alan Shipnuck, "We know they killed Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates."
Mickelson became jealous of all the press Aaron Rodgers was getting and decided to do a whole body cleanse of his own. Except Mickelson's cleanse involved sponsors, not bodily fluids.
posted by beaverboard at 01:05 PM on February 26, 2022
Mickelson has completely lost the plot. Does anyone else find top golfers exceptionally unsympathetic when they are angling for more money?
He's ironically the golfer I witnessed doing the nicest thing at The Players. A dad was pushing his son in a heavy electric wheelchair up and down steep hills on one hole to get the best look at the players heading down the fairway.
Mickelson saw them and came over to meet the boy, who turned out to be there specifically to see him. The kid was beaming.
posted by rcade at 12:08 PM on February 26, 2022