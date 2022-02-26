February 26, 2022

How's Your Month Going, Phil Mickelson?: Phil Mickelson's been talking about defecting to a new Saudi-backed "Super League of Golf" lately -- and not since Fuzzy Zoeller has a golfer gone so far out of bounds with his mouth. Mickelson told golf writer Alan Shipnuck, "We know they killed Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates."

