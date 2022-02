16-Year-Old Indian Phenom Beats World No. 1 in Chess: Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa beat world chess champion Magnus Carlsen Sunday. The 16-year-old from India is the youngest person to beat Carlsen since he became the champ in 2013. Praggnanandhaa, who became the youngest international master in history at age 10, won playing black in a Tarrasch variation game in 39 moves.

posted by rcade to other at 08:59 AM - 1 comment