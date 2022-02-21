February 20, 2022

Juwan Howard Takes Swing at Wisconsin Coach After Game: After a 77-63 win by No. 15 Wisconsin over Michigan, head coaches Greg Gard and Juwan Howard got into an argument during the handshake line that turned physical when Howard made an open-handed shove at a Wisconsin coach's face. Howard was mad that Gard called two timeouts in the final minute after the outcome was no longer in doubt. The coaches still owe each other a handshake.

