College Wrestling is Kind of a Big Deal: The sport of college wrestling has grown to the point that it can fill arenas with over 40,000 fans for special events. The latest occurs Saturday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington when the No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes grapple the No. 5 Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Bout at the Ballpark.

posted by rcade to other at 01:28 PM - 0 comments