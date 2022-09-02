February 09, 2022

A Bettor Will Win at 3,000-to-1 if Evan McPherson Scores First TD in Super Bowl 0x38: Circa Sports in Vegas is offering odds on nearly every player scoring the first touchdown in Super Bowl 0x38 on Sunday. Somebody took the bet on kicker Evan McPherson at 3,000 to 1. "If he scores the first touchdown, we're going to get clobbered," sportsbook manager Chris Bennett said. The favorites are Cooper Kupp and Joe Mixon.

