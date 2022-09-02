February 08, 2022

76ers and Nets May Swap Ben Simmons and James Harden: With the NBA trade deadline looming on Thursday, the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets are reportedly discussing what it would take in other compensation to swap Ben Simmons for James Harden. "One of these teams is going to have to cave. It could legitimately be either one," writes Sam Quinn of CBS Sports.

posted by rcade to basketball at 09:54 PM - 1 comment