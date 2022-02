Lakers Fans Beg Russell Westbrook Not to Shoot: If you're curious how the move to Los Angeles is going, Russell Westbrook got the ball late in a close game against the New York Knicks and the home fans for the Lakers could be heard pleading with him not to shoot. He did and missed. Sam Quinn of CBS Sports called it "one of the most surreal moments of my time covering the Lakers."

posted by rcade to basketball at 03:25 PM - 0 comments