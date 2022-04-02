What the USMNT Need to Qualify: The U.S. men have three more qualifying matches in late March: at Mexico, Panama (in Orlando) and at Costa Rica. They're in second place with 21 points and either three or four teams will get in. Here's a rundown on what they need to avoid another colossal national heartbreak.
I caught a little of the 2nd half vs Honduras, tuning in just in time to see Pulicic enter the game. Within seconds he drew a foul, and then later scored the 3rd US goal when the ball found him during a scramble following a corner. I don't know what happened with Pulicic against Canada, perhaps it was good marking, but it might well be "as Pulicic goes, so goes the Nation". The bad news is that I still have to put up with comments from my Nova Scotian cousins about their win over US.
posted by Howard_T at 04:42 PM on February 04, 2022
The U.S. has never won in Mexico's great soccer cathedral.
We did. In a 2012 friendly.
posted by Ricardo at 04:07 PM on February 04, 2022