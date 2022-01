How Old is Too Old in Women's Figure Skating?: Two of the three American women competing in figure skating at the Winter Olympics next month are older than every gold medalist since 1932 but one. Mariah Bell is 25 and Karen Chen is 22. "I remember the first time someone asked me what it felt like to be a veteran and I was so shocked," Chen said.

