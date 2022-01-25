Horror-themed Super Bowl LVI: Grisly Super Bowl LVI logo design fail can never be unseen
I think the logo is amusing, though I understand why there would be some pushback, and I can imagine the gang violence connotations that will be raised with the game being in LA. I suppose going all-in on the slasher theme as NoMich suggested could have mitigated that concern.
The fail for me--like some previous years--is that the Lombardi Trophy is commensurate in size with the roman numeral, which contains an I, but the Lombardi Trophy does not replace that I. At least LIVI is not a roman numeral. The logos (shown in the link) for LI, LII, and LV that include a trophy that make them look like LII, LIII, and LIV, respectively, are ridiculous and confusing.
posted by bender at 11:22 AM on January 25, 2022
Meh
posted by billsaysthis at 01:06 PM on January 25, 2022
As a fan of Mario Bava slasher flicks, I'm a fan of this logo. The only "fail" is the lack of a large knife, black leather gloves, and bright garish colors in the logo.
posted by NoMich at 08:21 AM on January 25, 2022