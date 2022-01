Penny Hardaway's Effing Mad at the Media: As his Memphis Tigers fell to 9-8, head coach Penny Hardaway didn't like being asked if he had lost faith in his ability to right the ship. "We don’t have our full roster. Y'all know we don't have our full roster. Stop asking me stupid f------ questions about if I feel like I can do something," he replied.

posted by rcade to basketball at 06:37 PM - 1 comment