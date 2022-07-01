January 05, 2022

Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic Can't Enter Australia: Australia has blocked Novak Djokovic from entering the country because his visa does not permit medical exemptions from vaccinated. Djokovic flew to Melbourne Wednesday after the Australia Open gave him a medical exemption without explaining why he was exempt. But the country wasn't as keen on letting him in.

posted by rcade to tennis at 06:36 PM - 8 comments