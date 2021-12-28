CFL Playoffs Pick 'Em, Final Standings: Winnipeg wins back-to-back Grey Cups and sends the Hamilton fans home with tears in their eyes. Belated final standings inside.
posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 04:17 PM - 2 comments
Congratulations jagsnumberone. P.S. Looks like the Jaguars are going to get the number 1 pick in the draft over my Lions, pick wisely.
posted by ic23b at 09:28 PM on December 27, 2021
(Sorry this is so late! Having the Grey Cup in December leads to all sorts of scheduling difficulties.)
It's December in the Hammer, which means it's all about the wind. Winnipeg opens with the wind at their backs and carves out an early lead, but when the teams switch sides, it's Hamilton's turn to catch up. Two third-quarter interceptions give Hamilton a 22-10 lead early in the 4th, but with the wind at their backs, the Blue Bombers take to the skies on the arm of Zach Collaros. Field goal, TD, a 44-yard field goal for a 2-point lead, and then a rouge on the ensuing kickoff to make it an even 3 with under two minutes to play. Hamilton takes the ball for the upwind 2-minute drill, and makes it all the way to the Winnipeg 6-yard-line, but can't convert the major, settling instead for a game-tying field goal to send the game to overtime.
In OT, it's the Bombers with first touch, and they quickly score a touchdown and follow with the 2-point conversion. Hamilton takes the ball, but on their third play, Masoli's pass is tipped twice into the arms of Winnipeg's Kyrie Wilson, and the back-to-back celebration is on for the Bombers.
Less drama in our standings as jagsnumberone scores four points to cruise to an easy victory. Congratulations jags!
Congratulations as well to rcade who narrowly beats the pack for the Costanza. Well done!
Shout out to ic23b who was only 1 yard off on the tiebreaker!
Thanks to everyone for playing. See y'all in June!
posted by DrJohnEvans at 04:17 PM on December 27, 2021