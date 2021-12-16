December 14, 2021

Steph Curry Breaks NBA 3-Pointer Record at MSG: Golden State's Steph Curry passed Ray Allen for first on the NBA's career three-point shooting list during the first quarter of Tuesday's 105-96 victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Curry also holds the NBA record for three-pointers in a season with 402 (he's set the single-season record three times). At an average distance of 25.6 feet traveled, Curry's 2,978 three-pointers have traveled approximately 14.5 miles.

