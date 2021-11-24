November 23, 2021

CFL Pick 'Em, Final Standings: It's all over as cixelsyd completes the comeback to win CFL Pick 'Em glory. Final scores and standings inside.

In a game that nobody will ever remember, Edmonton beats Toronto. In a much more exciting game, Ottawa completes the comeback to edge the Alouettes and spoil Montreal's hosting hopes. The road wears down the Elks as they drop the other end of their cross-country trip. Hamilton seizes the home playoff spot with authority, while the Stamps beat the Bombers in their battle of the backups.

EDM @ TOROTT @ MTLEDM @ BCSSK @ HAMWPG @ CGY
ResultEdmonton by 6Ottawa by 1B.C. by 33Hamilton by 21Calgary by 1
Margin of Error4 to 81 to 123 to 4315 to 271 to 1

Despite the five games, two single-point margins make it a tough week for points. It's cixelsyd who ekes out the win and takes home the crown. Congratulations cixelsyd!

At the other end, despite a late charge from yours truly, it's jagsnumberone who grabs the Costanza. Congrats, jags! (The_Black_Hand, while always deserving, did not meet the minimum number of picks submitted to qualify.)

SpoFiteEDM @ TORSOTT @ MTLSEDM @ BCSSSK @ HAMSWPG @ CGYSPointsTotal Points
cixelsydEdmonton B.C. Hamilton 348
argoal B.C. Hamilton 246
tommybiden B.C. Hamilton Calgary 344
ic23b Hamilton Calgary 243
rcadeEdmonton B.C. Hamilton 343
Reever Hamilton Calgary 241
DrJohnEvans B.C. Hamilton19Calgary 440
jagsnumberone B.C. Hamilton Calgary 337
The_Black_Hand Hamilton 12

Thanks to everyone for playing! Stay tuned for the Playoff Pick 'Em!

Congrats, Cixelsyd. Bring on the playoffs.

posted by jagsnumberone at 04:32 PM on November 23, 2021

Congratulation cixelsyd

posted by ic23b at 04:47 PM on November 23, 2021

thanks folks. and big thanks rcade for running the pool.

posted by cixelsyd at 04:57 PM on November 23, 2021

Congrats, cixelsyd

posted by tommybiden at 06:11 PM on November 23, 2021

