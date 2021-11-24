CFL Pick 'Em, Final Standings: It's all over as cixelsyd completes the comeback to win CFL Pick 'Em glory. Final scores and standings inside.
posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 01:17 PM - 5 comments
Congrats, Cixelsyd. Bring on the playoffs.
posted by jagsnumberone at 04:32 PM on November 23, 2021
Congratulation cixelsyd
posted by ic23b at 04:47 PM on November 23, 2021
thanks folks. and big thanks rcade for running the pool.
posted by cixelsyd at 04:57 PM on November 23, 2021
Congrats, cixelsyd
posted by tommybiden at 06:11 PM on November 23, 2021
In a game that nobody will ever remember, Edmonton beats Toronto. In a much more exciting game, Ottawa completes the comeback to edge the Alouettes and spoil Montreal's hosting hopes. The road wears down the Elks as they drop the other end of their cross-country trip. Hamilton seizes the home playoff spot with authority, while the Stamps beat the Bombers in their battle of the backups.
Despite the five games, two single-point margins make it a tough week for points. It's cixelsyd who ekes out the win and takes home the crown. Congratulations cixelsyd!
At the other end, despite a late charge from yours truly, it's jagsnumberone who grabs the Costanza. Congrats, jags! (The_Black_Hand, while always deserving, did not meet the minimum number of picks submitted to qualify.)
Thanks to everyone for playing! Stay tuned for the Playoff Pick 'Em!
posted by DrJohnEvans at 01:18 PM on November 23, 2021