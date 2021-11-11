The Craziest Sports Story of 2021 Is FC Sheriff: Real Madrid-Slaying Champions League Underdog. Money-Laundering Front for Arms Smugglers. Pride of a Soviet-Style Country that Doesn't Exist.
This is incredible and at times a bit disturbing. I kept waiting to be told it was another Sid Finch tale.
I may need to brush up on my intensive Spanish tutelage from college in 1991 so I can watch El Chiringuito, a soccer TV show from Spain that's described as "telenovela-style."
posted by rcade at 11:40 PM on November 10, 2021
Great read, thanks.
Aaron Rodgers themed moment well along in the tale:
The guide smiles and shows remarkable restraint. "I guess we'll have to Google that later." Everybody these days is "doing their own research."
posted by beaverboard at 03:50 PM on November 10, 2021