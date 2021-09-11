High School Students Target Female Goalie with Vulgar Chants: An estimated 50-60 students from Armstrong High School in Pennsylvania abused their opponent's female goalie with two vulgar chants during an Oct. 28 game. The repugnant behavior -- which wasn't stopped by coaches, refs, or parents -- has resulted in a ban on students from the school attending games this season (aside from siblings of players sitting with parents).
When I was playing high school hockey in Ohio in the late 80's, one of our rival schools had a female goalie--and a damn good one. I went to an all boys Catholic school, and we used to pack in 300-400 fans for our home games. I vividly recall at least one game when the crowd chanted "Goalie's on the Rag!!" for the better part of the game. I was embarrassed by it then. I'm absolutely mortified by it now. Knowing what I know now, I wish one of our on-ice leaders (I was a sophomore at the time) had addressed the fans and told them to knock that shit off. I wish I'd have had the courage to smack the glass in front of them and tell them to stop. C'est la vie.
posted by tahoemoj at 12:13 PM on November 08, 2021
Sickening that the adults present did nothing.
posted by billsaysthis at 02:18 PM on November 08, 2021
Yikes! I went into the second link thinking that it was just going to be a few kids that you can barely hear, but no, it sounds like the entire arena.
posted by NoMich at 10:11 PM on November 07, 2021