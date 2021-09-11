November 07, 2021

High School Students Target Female Goalie with Vulgar Chants: An estimated 50-60 students from Armstrong High School in Pennsylvania abused their opponent's female goalie with two vulgar chants during an Oct. 28 game. The repugnant behavior -- which wasn't stopped by coaches, refs, or parents -- has resulted in a ban on students from the school attending games this season (aside from siblings of players sitting with parents).

posted by rcade to hockey at 07:43 PM - 3 comments