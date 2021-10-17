October 15, 2021

Dodgers Beat Giants in Deciding Game 5: The Los Angeles Dodgers have advanced to the National League Championship series over the San Francisco Giants, winning a 2-1 nailbiter that ended with ace Max Scherzer earning the first save of his career on a Wilmer Flores check swing called strike three that was a bad call by first base umpire Gabe Morales.

posted by rcade to baseball at 08:47 AM - 6 comments