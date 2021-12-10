October 12, 2021

Uni Watch: The Official 2021-22 NHL Season Preview: What other way is there to celebrate the new NHL season than to review their uniform changes, so let uni-watch's Paul Lukas guide you through those changes. Also, The Athletic's Down Goes Brown gives you an oddly specific prediction for each team for the new season. (Link to a 30-day guest pass for The Athletic.)

