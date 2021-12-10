October 09, 2021

Pitch Invader Joins Brawl at San Jose-Cruz Azul Friendly: An on-field brawl between players for MLS San Jose and Liga MX Cruz Azul was interrupted by a pitch invader in a Cruz Azul shirt and luchador mask who punched San Jose player Jack Skahan. His teammate Chris Wondolowski put the fan in a headlock. The match was further marred by fan violence and shots fired around the stadium. Eight people were arrested. FANS ARE BACK!

posted by rcade to soccer at 08:05 PM - 3 comments

Wo wo wo wo wo wo wo wo wo

posted by beaverboard at 08:27 PM on October 09, 2021

I know the answer is money but these in-season friendlies always struck me the wrong way.

posted by billsaysthis at 05:31 PM on October 10, 2021

Friendlies make more sense in leagues where they accumulate far more players than they need.

posted by rcade at 12:53 PM on October 11, 2021

