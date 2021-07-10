October 06, 2021

University of Northern Colorado Assistant Coach to Purchase JNCO Jeans in the Future: A Northern Colorado football coach got angry during a game, broke a clipboard, chucked it into the crowd, and apparently hit a fan...because another fan was heckling him over "how small his pants were" So many things to pull from the incident: The coach? Max McCraffrey, offensive coordinator of Northern Colorado and brother of Panthers running back extraordinaire Christian McCaffrey. The object he threw? According to Northern Colorado's AD, it was a souvenir. The taunt that led to the throwing of the broken clipboard? Hey coach, maybe you should focus on how small your pants are, rather than breaking a clipboard. The play that led to the breaking of the clipboard? Panthers running back extraordinaire's other sibling, Dylan McCraffrey and Northern Colorado's QB, threw an interception. At the present, it is still unknown how many times the word "pants" is in the police report of the incident.

