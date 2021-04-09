Who Holds the College Football Belt?: The College Football Belt website disappeared a few years ago, but the Lineal National Championship tracks the same thing -- the team that is champion by beating the last champion, just like boxing. Alabama has been the champ since beating Auburn last season and puts the belt on the line this afternoon against Miami.
I want one of these for the EFL. I think it would have to start with Preston North End in 1888-89, the first season of the Football League. They were the only team never to lose that year, finishing with 18 wins and four draws. If they beat everybody once, any other opening day champion would've given it to them.
posted by rcade at 12:49 PM on September 04, 2021