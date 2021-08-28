August 25, 2021

Nerlens Noel is suing former agent Rich Paul: Nerlens Noel is suing former agent Rich Paul for breach of fiduciary duty, breach of contract and negligence, claiming that Paul is responsible for $58 million in lost wages.
posted by NoMich to basketball at 07:34 AM - 2 comments
Seems to be a bit reminiscent of what happened with Latrell Sprewell some years back. He got some poor advice about both player contract negotiations and endorsement deals. His agent was eventually hauled in on securities fraud allegations or some such thing. The charges pertained to multiple athletes.
It'll be interesting to see how this filing proceeds. Paul can afford to settle the suit at a lower number if Noel has a strong case.
posted by beaverboard at 08:45 PM on August 26, 2021
Ouch. Let this be a lesson for all NBA players to never turn down a big contract from the Mavericks.
posted by rcade at 01:57 PM on August 26, 2021