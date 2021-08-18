Pitcher Throws No-Hitter in First Major League Start: Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Tyler Gilbert threw a no-hitter over the San Diego Padres in his first Major League Baseball start Saturday night. Only four pitchers have ever done that: Theodore Breitenstein in 1891, Bumpus Jones in 1892, Bobo Holloman in 1953 and now Gilbert, a 27-year-old who pitched in 163 minor league games before being called up this year by Arizona.
I was able to catch the final inning, thanks to MLB Network picking it up. Harold Reynolds and the rest of the crew did their own commentary instead of carrying another feed. Seeing Gilbert's dad becoming an emotional wreck was fun.
posted by rcade at 01:03 PM on August 15, 2021
It's been a bumper year for these gems.
Seems like the Padres have been no hit a fair amount. Way more than the Royals, who entered the league the same year.
At least the Pods finally got one of their own to start things off in the spring.
posted by beaverboard at 09:33 AM on August 15, 2021