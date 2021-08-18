August 15, 2021

Pitcher Throws No-Hitter in First Major League Start: Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Tyler Gilbert threw a no-hitter over the San Diego Padres in his first Major League Baseball start Saturday night. Only four pitchers have ever done that: Theodore Breitenstein in 1891, Bumpus Jones in 1892, Bobo Holloman in 1953 and now Gilbert, a 27-year-old who pitched in 163 minor league games before being called up this year by Arizona.

posted by rcade to baseball at 08:59 AM - 2 comments