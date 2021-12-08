August 09, 2021

Luka Doncic Signs $207 Million, 5-Year Extension: Luka Doncic has agreed to sign a five-year, $207 million supermax rookie extension with the Dallas Mavericks -- a history-making contract he became eligible for after twice being voted first-team All-NBA.
posted by rcade to basketball at 10:03 PM - 4 comments
And mortgage interest rates?
Good for Luka. He seems like a good enough player on a team that desperately needs his level of talents, so he was able to parlay that into a nice payday.
May Anze Kopitar, fellow Slovenian, still feel that $10 million per year from the LA Kings is good enough.
posted by NoMich at 07:10 AM on August 10, 2021
I blew my $207 on Ruben Amaro Jr. rookie cards.
If you know anybody who wants a Ruben Amaro Jr. rookie card ...
posted by rcade at 12:21 PM on August 10, 2021
I overheard someone say after the Olympics that Luka is a long overdue Slovenian feelgood story.
I was a bit surprised to hear that. I thought there was a feelgood story that originated in Slovenia as far back as 1998.
posted by beaverboard at 03:59 PM on August 10, 2021
I was signed to a $207 supermax rookie extension back in the late 1970's.
That money's long gone now. Blew it all on gas and groceries.
posted by beaverboard at 06:22 AM on August 10, 2021