August 05, 2021

Jack Grealish to Man City for £100m: Manchester City found enough coins under the sofa cushions to get Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for a British record £100m ($139m US) transfer fee.

posted by jjzucal to soccer at 10:03 PM - 3 comments

Exactly so. That was my first thought.

posted by beaverboard at 09:11 AM on August 06, 2021

This will turn out to be the next Coutinho deal.

posted by billsaysthis at 11:31 AM on August 06, 2021

You're not logged in. Please log in or register.