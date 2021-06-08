August 05, 2021

Jack Grealish to Man City for £100m: Manchester City found enough coins under the sofa cushions to get Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for a British record £100m ($139m US) transfer fee.
Exactly so. That was my first thought.
posted by beaverboard at 09:11 AM on August 06, 2021
This will turn out to be the next Coutinho deal.
posted by billsaysthis at 11:31 AM on August 06, 2021
I wonder if they might have wanted to save a few pounds in case something else came out on the market.
posted by grum@work at 09:04 AM on August 06, 2021