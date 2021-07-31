July 28, 2021

How Fear Affects the Mental Health and Physical Safety of Elite Gymnasts: "The twisties are a mysterious phenomenon -- suddenly a gymnast is no longer able to do a twisting skill she's done thousands of times before. Your body just won't cooperate, your brain loses track of where you are in the air. You find out where the ground is when you slam into it."

posted by rcade to olympics at 01:14 PM - 4 comments