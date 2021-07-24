July 22, 2021

Defending the Worst MLB Trades in History: I skimmed this looking for the Texas Rangers and feel like they're underrepresented, only getting a mention for the 2012 deal of Kyle Hendricks and Christian Villanueva to the Chicago Cubs for Ryan Dempster. Trading 25-year-old former MVP Jeff Burroughs in 1975 to the Atlanta Braves for pitchers Adrian Devine, Carl Morton, Roger Moret and outfielders Dave May and Ken Henderson broke my eight-year-old heart.

posted by rcade to baseball at 11:44 AM - 1 comment