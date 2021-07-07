July 05, 2021

NHL Player Killed by Firework in Michigan: Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks died Sunday night after being struck in the chest by a firework in Novi, Michigan. The 24-year-old Latvian reportedly was in a hot tub when a mortar-style firework malfunctioned and headed towards a group of people.

