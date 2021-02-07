July 01, 2021

The Washington Football Team Has Been Fined $10 Million For Workplace Misconduct: The nearly year-long investigation, led by independent counsel Beth Wilkinson, uncovered frequent instances of bullying, intimidation, and reports of sexual harassment.

Snyder: "I have learned a lot in the past few months about how my club operated, and the kind of workplace that we had."

posted by billsaysthis to football at 05:25 PM