Camera-Seeking Fan with Sign Causes Enormous Pileup at Tour de France: A fan holding a sign and mugging for TV cameras caused a massive collision of riders at the first stage of the Tour de France. The tour is going to sue the fan, who fled and has not been identified.
Somebody replaced the real audio with joke audio.
posted by rcade at 11:13 PM on June 26, 2021
what was on the sign?
posted by BornIcon at 02:54 PM on June 28, 2021
And what was the audio from the second link from? Sounded like a wrestling match.
posted by NoMich at 10:43 PM on June 26, 2021