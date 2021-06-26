June 25, 2021

Billsaysthis Crushed the Euro 2020 Pickem in Round 1: The European Soccer Pickem is taking picks now for the knockout stage games that begin Saturday at noon Eastern. Billsaysthis got 11 of 12 picks correct to lead our group and is ranked 570th out of all players in the world. I'm ranked 34,251st after only getting 5.
The Prime Minister and the Chancellor of the Exchequer are on the line from 70 Whitehall, hoping to have an interview with the Euro Crusher.
posted by beaverboard at 10:41 AM on June 26, 2021