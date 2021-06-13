June 13, 2021

Putting the Journey in Journeyman: Former Defensor, San Lorenzo, Deportivo La Coruńa, Grêmio, Tecos, Nacional, Cruz Azul, América, Sinaloa, Monterrey, San Luis, UANL, River Plate, Beitar Jerusalem, Real Sociedad, Aris, Botafogo, Figueirense, Rosario Central, Aucas, Sol de América, Santa Tecla, Bangu, Central Espańol, Puerto Montt, Audax Italiano, Magallanes, Rio Branco, Boston River, Athletic Club-MG, Sud América striker Sebastián Abreu has retired from football at age 44.

posted by rcade to soccer at 12:28 PM - 1 comment

Wheu.

When you've played for Sinaloa (El Chapo turf), Beitar Jerusalem (Beitar Trump Jerusalem), and Puerto Montt (idyllic lair of fugitive Nazis), you have mapped out a rather prodigious rogues' gallery.

posted by beaverboard at 03:22 PM on June 13, 2021

