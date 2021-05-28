May 28, 2021

A-Rod Has Something to Hide: Alex Rodriguez has launched a line of makeup for men, starting with his Blur concealer that comes in eight different shades. "I realized as I was jumping from meeting to meeting, I needed something quick and easy in my routine to conceal blemishes or razor bumps," explained Rodriguez on Instagram, where his first photo looks like a space alien's first attempt at smiling.

posted by rcade to baseball at 09:12 AM - 3 comments