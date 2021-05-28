A-Rod Has Something to Hide: Alex Rodriguez has launched a line of makeup for men, starting with his Blur concealer that comes in eight different shades. "I realized as I was jumping from meeting to meeting, I needed something quick and easy in my routine to conceal blemishes or razor bumps," explained Rodriguez on Instagram, where his first photo looks like a space alien's first attempt at smiling.
Everyone's doing their best to keep them birds away from Bojangles.
posted by beaverboard at 11:28 AM on May 28, 2021
This A-Rod beauty line reminds me of my missed opportunity in the 1980's. A friend of mine, who is African-American, walked into a club one night and he had a couple of ordinary Band Aids on his head.
When I went up to him he started in to say: "Don't ask what happened, I don't want to talk about it".
But my whole thing was: "Ralph, I could care less what happened to you. We're both going to become millionaires making Band Aids for Black people".
Of course we never did, and of course the mega companies have now gotten into the skin tone adhesive bandage business.
"You don't understand, Charlie. I coulda had class. I coulda been a...major SpoFi sponsor".
posted by beaverboard at 11:45 AM on May 28, 2021
I believe that this is a reaction photo of ARod learning that Canada geese families eat at Taco Bell
posted by NoMich at 10:08 AM on May 28, 2021