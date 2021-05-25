May 25, 2021

Enter the NBA Playoff Pickem: The NBA Playoff Pickem has returned. Pick the winners of the eight playoff serii along with four prop bets. The contest winner receives an NBA 59Fifty Cap of the team of their choice, which let's be honest should be the Dallas Mavericks. Contest dedicated to Chuck Cunningham, who went upstairs to retrieve his basketball and never came back down again. Good luck!

posted by rcade to basketball at 10:46 AM - 6 comments