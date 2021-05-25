Enter the NBA Playoff Pickem: The NBA Playoff Pickem has returned. Pick the winners of the eight playoff serii along with four prop bets. The contest winner receives an NBA 59Fifty Cap of the team of their choice, which let's be honest should be the Dallas Mavericks. Contest dedicated to Chuck Cunningham, who went upstairs to retrieve his basketball and never came back down again. Good luck!
posted by rcade to basketball at 10:46 AM - 6 comments
My picks:
Nets in 6
Suns in 6
Mavericks in 7
76ers in 6
Hawks in 6
Jazz in 7
Bucks in 5
Trail Blazers in 7
Top point scorer: Lillard
Top rebounder: Gobert
Top scoring team: Nets
Team scoring 130: Nets
posted by cixelsyd at 11:10 AM on May 25, 2021
Who won the regular season?
posted by NoMich at 11:12 AM on May 25, 2021
My picks:
Nets in 4
Suns in 5
Clippers in 6
76ers in 4
Hawks in 7
Jazz in 5
Bucks in 4
Nuggets in 6
Top point scorer: D. Lillard (POR)
Top rebounder: C. Ndumba-Capela (ATL)
Top scoring team: Nets
Team scoring 130: Nets
Go Pistons!
posted by NoMich at 11:23 AM on May 25, 2021
Who won the regular season?
I'll be posting that later today. I am hoping it is me.
posted by rcade at 11:55 AM on May 25, 2021
You are the Dallas Mavericks of this year's NBA pick 'em
posted by NoMich at 12:34 PM on May 25, 2021
My picks:
Nets in 5
Lakers in 6
Mavericks in 7
76ers in 6
Hawks in 7
Jazz in 6
Bucks in
Trail Blazers in 7
Top point scorer: Bradley Beal
Top rebounder: Rudy Gobert
Top scoring team: Nets
Team scoring 130: Nets
I keep doing a mental doubletake at the presence of the Knicks in the playoffs.
