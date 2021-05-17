May 16, 2021

Lost Golf Course Brought Back in Wales After 50 Years: A golf course in Rhayader, Wales, has been returned to a playable state a half century after it closed and reverted to the wild. Research on the old course's layout led to the discovery that it was the work of Alister MacKenzie, who also designed Cypress Point in California, Royal Melbourne in Australia and Augusta National. "The most upsetting part is that it will be completely unplayable again in another month," rescuer Chris Powell said.

