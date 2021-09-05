May 07, 2021

Wild thangs: Double-A team draws 13 walks in an inning: “It just got out of control, literally,” longtime Barons radio announcer Curt Bloom said. “And it was contagious.”
“It was 87 pitches with 24 strikes. Most of them weren’t even close, really,” he added.
Freshman year of high school we had a pitcher we called Deadly Dave. He'd start a game wild, walk a bunch of guys, almost hit a few. It didn't seem like he could find the plate, and the ball would eventually get put in play when opponents got tired of not seeing anything they could hit and went after the wild stuff. A lot of ground balls got golfed to the infield for putouts.
By the third or fourth inning, opponents would really start to worry about getting hit by a pitch and they'd stand as far off the plate as they could in self defense. That's when Dave would start throwing strikes.
Sounds a lot like one of my middle school games.
