NBA Pickem Week 20: Pittsburgh Pisces Edition: There are six national games to pick this week, beginning with tonight's TNT doubleheader of Nets/Mavericks and Lakers/Clippers. Goyoucolts holds on to first, 46 points ahead of NoMich. Make your picks, ladies and germs.
My picks:
Nets by 6
Clippers by 8
Celtics by 8 (slam dunk)
Trail Blazers by 6
Celtics by 8
Clippers by 14 (slam dunk)
My picks:
Mavericks by 8
Clippers by 8
Celtics by 6
Trail Blazers by 6
Heat by 8
Clippers by 8
My picks:
Mavericks by 8
Clippers by 12 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 11 (slam dunk)
Trail Blazers by 5
Celtics by 2
Knicks by 9
This season has been a disappointment to me. I just haven't been able to get my full starting roster on the floor. Actually, the floor belongs to our 3 cats, and while they are great athletes, none of them can stick the 3-ball.
My picks:
Nets by 10 (slam dunk)
Clippers by 5 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 9
Trail Blazers by 5
Celtics by 4 (slam dunk)
Clippers by 2 (slam dunk)
Zero points: "I thought I did a lineup last week?"
* checks standings/picks
"Oh ... OH ..."
I loved The Fish that Saved Pittsburgh. Is there any reason that you bring it up as a post title?
posted by NoMich at 06:41 PM on May 06, 2021
My picks:
Nets by 3 (slam dunk)
Clippers by 6 (slam dunk)
I think about that movie all the time. Especially Magic Mona and Setshot. Saw it at the Valley View Mall theater.
They were way ahead of their time on decorating your court.
I saw it when it came out as well. The Mancelona Theater, they let anyone into any movie that they showed regardless of age. As a young lad, I saw Barbarella, Death Race 2000, The Fish that Saved Pittsburgh, Grizzly, The Rabbit Test, and many other movies that a 10, 11, 12 year kid shouldn't see without a parent; or at all.
My picks:
Mavericks by 7
Clippers by 13 (slam dunk)
Celtics by 20 (slam dunk)
Lakers by 8
Celtics by 10 (slam dunk)
Clippers by 11 (slam dunk)
