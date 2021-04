April 22, 2021

NBA Pickem Week 18: 7 A.M. at a Strip Club Edition: There are eight NBA games to pick this week, beginning with tonight's TNT doubleheader of 76ers/Bucks and Lakers/Mavs. NoMich leads by 12 over jjzucal in our contest. Make your picks and remember that it's never a good idea to walk out of a strip club and see daylight.

posted by rcade to basketball at 07:55 AM - 14 comments