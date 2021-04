LaMarcus Aldridge Retires from NBA Over Heart Ailment: After experiencing an irregular heartbeat, Brooklyn Nets center LaMarcus Aldridge abruptly ended his 15-season NBA career. Aldridge joined the team two weeks ago after taking a buyout from the San Antonio Spurs. He's a seven-time All-Star. He called the heart problem experienced during a game "one of the scariest things I've experienced."

posted by rcade to basketball at 08:30 PM - 0 comments