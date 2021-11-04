Alex Rodriguez, Mark Lore Buying Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx: A $1.5 billion deal is being finalized for Alex Rodriguez and billionaire Marc Lore to buy the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves and WNBA's Minnesota Lynx from Glen Taylor. There are fears the new owners will relocate the team to Seattle, but so far there are reassurances that won't happen, according to the fan blog Dunking with Wolves.
posted by rcade to basketball at 11:27 AM - 1 comment
Still shaking my head at how the current market was set by Steve Ballmer grossly overpaying Donald Sterling in what was a forced sale under duress. Somehow, that scenario turned into a seller's windfall.
I'm value driven; that sale gave me a large headache and a nosebleed.
If anyone moves a club to Seattle, it ought to be Ballmer. The problem being that Clippers would actually be a decent name for a Seattle team, but a lot of people would surely want them to be called the Sonics.
posted by beaverboard at 01:43 PM on April 11, 2021