April 11, 2021

Alex Rodriguez, Mark Lore Buying Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx: A $1.5 billion deal is being finalized for Alex Rodriguez and billionaire Marc Lore to buy the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves and WNBA's Minnesota Lynx from Glen Taylor. There are fears the new owners will relocate the team to Seattle, but so far there are reassurances that won't happen, according to the fan blog Dunking with Wolves.

