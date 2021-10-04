April 09, 2021

Mets Win With Questionable Walk Off HBP: The New York Mets elbowed the Miami Marlins for a 3-2 victory on a hit by pitch. Michael Conforti extended his elbow and his pad was lightly grazed by a pitch that would have been strike three. Batters are required to get out of the way of a pitch but that wasn't enforced.

